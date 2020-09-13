Nashville Zoo brings back BOO at the Zoo

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo will celebrate a safe Halloween for six nights a week from October 15th–30th, 2020. To address social distancing, the event will take place over a longer period, limit nightly attendance, and require timed entries.

“About 40,000 guests attend Boo at the Zoo every year,” said Kindell Williams, Nashville Zoo’s Director of Special Events. “We have worked hard and found ways to keep everyone safe while providing an exciting evening that our guests expect from Nashville’s top family attraction.”

This year’s Boo at the Zoo will run nightly (except Mondays) from 5:00pm–9:00pm starting October 15th and ending October 30th.

Attendance will be restricted to a nightly maximum of 2,500 guests entering at scheduled half-hour times.

The event will offer a one-way path featuring treat stations, themed areas, photo opportunities, entertainment, rides and more. A full list of activities can be found at www.nashvillezoo.org/boo

Tickets for Boo at the Zoo will go on sale to Zoo members on September 14th and to the general public on September 16th. Nightly tickets are $14.00 for Zoo members and $16.00 for non-members. Boo at the Zoo is supported by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. Contributing sponsors include ICEE, Irwin Entertainment and Liberty Party Rental.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

The Zoo attracts more than 1,260,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

