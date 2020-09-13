Tennessee Titans last game against the Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – In Week 6 of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Denver to take on the Broncos and lost by a score of 16-0.

On Denver’s opening possession, the Broncos constructed an eight-play, 32-yard scoring drive. Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay contributed 13 yards on the ground, and Broncos RB Royce Freeman accounted for 11 rushing yards. Broncos K Brandon McManus converted a 31-yard field goal for an early 3-0 Denver lead.

In the second quarter, Denver tacked on another field goal to double their lead.

Broncos QB Joe Flacco tossed a 41-yard pass to Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, but the Titans defense forced Denver to settle for a 53-yard field goal. The Broncos went ahead, 6-0.

In the third quarter, the Broncos added a touchdown on a six-play, 41-yard scoring drive. Flacco connected with Freeman for a 19-yard reception, and then with Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton for a 13-yard catch, as ultimately Lindsay ran in a two-yard score for a 13-0 lead.

Denver put up three more points on a successful 48-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, 16-0. Despite the defense allowing Denver to convert just two of 14 third down attempts on the day, Tennessee was unable to mount a comeback after replacing QB Marcus Mariota with QB Ryan Tannehill in the second half. The Titans fell on the road, 6-0.

Box Score

Week 6: Titans 0, Broncos 16

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 • 2:25pm MDT • Empower Field at Mile High

1 2 3 4 Final Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 Denver 3 3 7 3 16

Related Stories

Sections

Topics