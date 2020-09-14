APSU alumni Khari Turner to be featured in Hulu’s Work Art Fest, Today

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, September 14th, 2020, Austin Peay State University (APSU) art graduate Khari Turner will be one of 10 Black artists featured during Hulu’s Woke Art Fest on the streaming giant’s social media platforms.

Khari Turner, who graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2019 and is now attending Columbia University, will join other emerging Black artists for an all-day virtual art festival. Turner is scheduled to take over Hulu’s Instagram Live at 3:00pm CT.

You can follow Turner and other artists by using the hashtag #WokeArtFest on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Here’s a schedule of the artist appearances today.

Turner announced the paid partnership with Hulu on social media on Sunday: “I’m telling y’all I’m trying to do it do it!!!! So much more to do! Paid partnership with Hulu!”

Woke Art Fest is the latest of a string of big accomplishments for Turner.

Turner also announced a solo art show on October 5th at Nō Studios in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Earlier this summer, Turner’s work appeared in an InStyle magazine photo shoot of Zendaya (you can see the photo here).

Turner also has art featured on The Roots member Black Thought’s latest EP “Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane and Abel.” You can see that art here.

His work also appeared on the cover of APSU’s Zone 3 literary journal spring cover.

You can follow Turner’s work on Instagram at www.instagram.com/khari.raheem/ (@khari.raheem).

The Woke Art Fest arrives in concert with Hulu’s new show “Woke,” a social justice comedy that explores identity and culture and is inspired by real-life artist Keith Knight.

You can also check out this GovLive profile of Turner at www.apsu.edu/govlife/students/khari-turner.php.

To learn more about the APSU Department of Art + Design, go to www.apsu.edu/art-design/.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics