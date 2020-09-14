|
Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold fall meeting electronically on September 17th-18th
Clarksville, TN – On September 17th-18th, 2020, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its fall meetings. To watch the meetings live, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/96474832734.
The board will host a work session at 12:30pm that Thursday. The Academic Affairs Committee will meet after the work session at 1:30pm, with the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Audit Committee meeting consecutively thereafter.
The full board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, September 18th. The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will discuss several important items, such as a statement of qualifications for the presidential search, the proposed board schedule for 2021 and the naming of an athletics facility.
To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php
For information on the meeting, contact the interim Secretary to the APSU Board of Trustees at 931.221.7559.
