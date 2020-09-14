Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Transit System to hold Online Public Meeting

September 14, 2020
 

Clarksville Transit System seeks input on Policies, Service Improvements

Clarksville Transit SystemClarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will conduct an online public meeting to answer questions from its passengers, stakeholders and the community and to take suggestions about ways to improve its services.

The meeting will be at 2:00pm Thursday, September 17th, 2020. Citizens may join the online Google Meet session at this link.

Public Meeting

CTS leaders will discuss the transit agency’s Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policy, its Title VI policy, and the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) policy and goals.

CTS also will answer any general questions the public may have about its service.

The goal for the meeting is to gain a public perspective on these federal policies, and to make changes that are deemed necessary for better service.

For questions about the meeting, please email

About the Clarksville Transit System

The mission of the Clarksville Transit System is to plan, implement, maintain and manage a public transportation system that allows for maximum mobility for the community with an emphasis on safety, quality and efficiency. It offers 10 routes throughout the City, featuring modern fuel efficient buses, and it also offers a paratransit van service for qualified disabled and elderly passengers.


