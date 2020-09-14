Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Order #18 until September 22nd

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Order #19 today to extend Emergency Order #18, which requires the wearing of face masks by all employees of businesses open to the public in Montgomery County.

On July 3rd, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order #54 giving authority to county mayors to issue COVID-19 Coronavirus mask requirements. Montgomery County is one of 89 counties in the state of Tennessee that was given this authority.

The extended mandate, Emergency Order #19 will go into effect at 12:01am, September 15th, and will remain in effect for seven days as allowed by law until 12:01am on September 22nd. An evaluation to further extend the orders will be determined prior to September 22nd.

Emergency Order #19 extends Emergency Order #18, which requires owners and persons employed in the operation of all businesses, as well as all County and City facilities open to the public in Montgomery County, to wear masks while conducting business.

Additionally, all persons entering a County or City facility must wear a face-covering. This order will be enforced on an as-needed basis.

Exceptions for wearing face-coverings include the following as outlined in Governor Lee’s Executive Order 54:

Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;

By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger;

By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face-covering;

By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance;

While eating or drinking;

While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household;

While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household is substantially maintained;

In situations in which wearing a face-covering poses a safety or security risk;

While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged; or

While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged.

Emergency Orders #18 and #19 also urge and encourage all people in Montgomery County to wear face-coverings in public places and practice all other CDC directives.

COVID-19 tests are provided free of charge by the Montgomery County Health Department weekdays from 7:00am to noon at Civitan Park, located at 650 Bellamy Lane.

For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 Coronavirus information, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5787.

