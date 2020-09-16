FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: September 15th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today, Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronaviurs pandemic:

As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, the agency issued warning letters to operators of two websites, www.extrapharma.com and www.medication-house.com, that market unapproved COVID-19 Coronavirus products.

There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Consumers concerned about COVID-19 Coronavirus should consult with their health care provider.

Consumers can visit BeSafeRx to learn how to safely buy medicine online.

Testing updates:

As of today, 249 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 198 molecular tests, 47 antibody tests, and 4 antigen tests.

