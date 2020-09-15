Planters Bank Presents: “Fences” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Friday

“Some people build fences to keep people out — and other people build fences to keep people in.”

Clarksville, TN – Come out to the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday evening for one of the finest examples of live performance retaining its power in the translation from the stage to the screen. Starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, Planters Bank Presents… the Academy Award-winning “Fences” on the Roxy big screen this Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, this film adaptation of August Wilson’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play takes a passionate look at former baseball player turned garbage collector Troy Maxson. Bitter about his lot in life, Maxson frequently takes out his frustrations on his loved ones as he fights to provide for them in a world that threatens to push him down.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 133 minutes / Release year: 2016 / Director: Denzel Washington / Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson, Mykelti Williamson, Russell Hornsby / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging.

Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to each Friday night’s movie.

Due to the continued escalation of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating will be limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons will be required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups will be limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be available in the building. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

In the coming weeks, you can also look for such favorites as “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”, “Jailhouse Rock”, “Just Mercy”, “Judy”, “What Lies Beneath”, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, “Rocketman”, “Sunset Boulevard”, “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Meet Me In St. Louis”, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, “The Polar Express” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PlantersBankPresents!

