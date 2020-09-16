Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade to deploy

September 16, 2020 | Print This Post
 

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) announces today the upcoming deployment of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade (Lifeliners) to Kuwait.

More than 200 Soldiers will deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to conduct mission command operations and provide intra-theater logistical support.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Campbell and I are extremely humbled to serve alongside these incredible men and women in such a storied division. Our Division Sustainment Brigade warriors are highly trained, disciplined and fit,” said Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade.

Soldiers of 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Division (Air Assault. (Spc. Beverly Roche, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

Soldiers of 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Division (Air Assault. (Spc. Beverly Roche, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

“Together we stand ready to fight and win anywhere, anytime, and under any conditions. Soldiers at every echelon are committed to supporting this important mission, and look forward to working alongside our regional security partners to reinforce conditions for long-term stability as the Middle East recalibrates,” Col. Gilbert stated.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives