Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Riverfest Virtual Talent Show winner
Clarksville, TN – With the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic still having a widespread impact, Clarksville Parks and Recreation adapted the traditional three-day Riverfest Celebration into nearly two weeks of in-person and virtual events.
On Saturday, September 12th also marked the end of the Riverfest Virtual Talent Competition. Three musical acts were selected from dozens of entries, and voting took place from September 1st-12th.
The band IVEY, a pop/punk/reggae band out of Nashville Tennessee was announced as the winner.
They will perform before the headliner at Riverfest 2021.
More information about the band can be found at www.iveymusica.com
