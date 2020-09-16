Three Clarksville Nonprofits receive Community Kiosks created by Eagle Scout Taydan Jackson

Clarksville, TN – Taydan Jackson of Clarksville, Tennessee has completed his Eagle Scout project, which is now on display through three local nonprofit social service agencies to provide service information to the public.

Jackson met with representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) last fall to brainstorm a community project that would benefit those in need in the community.

Three kiosks will be stationed in Clarksville at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore (404 Madison Street), Loaves and Fishes (215 Foster Street) and Manna Café Ministries (605 Providence Boulevard).

Jackson was responsible for designing, fundraising, securing donations of materials, and arranging for transport of the kiosks.

“This has the potential to help a lot of people. If it helps one person find out where they can learn to read or get help for a family member with special needs, then this is a success to me,” Jackson said. “My goal is to see how many people I could help with one generalized effort. There’s no way to help each person every time there is a need, so to make this information available to people, where they’re likely to find it was my goal and I feel I accomplished that.”

Jackson thanked Bob Brundage, Roger Nell, Jason Senn, Brett Jackson, scouts and parents of Troop 503, and Lowe’s Home Improvement on Madison Street for helping him with the project.

An unveiling for the kiosk was held at the Habitat ReStore on Saturday, September 12th. The Habitat ReStore is a furniture, home goods, and building supply reseller that provides funds to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County.

“We get thousands of customers in our store every month and the Community Kiosk will provide pamphlets, applications, and volunteer information for many nonprofits who provide food, youth mentoring, utility assistance, free classes, and other services,” HFHMCTN Executive Director Rob Selkow said.

Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Dr. Rita Burnett attended the unveiling and expressed her gratitude to Taydan for his project.

“Taydan has truly blessed us with the project and he is a phenomenal young man. Many of our clients don’t have internet and we can’t wait to display this project to provide them with information on legal aid, disability assistance, housing, recovery, and other types of assistance and available resources,” she said.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

To schedule a pickup or request more information about Clarksville ReStore, call 931.645.4242 or email *protected email* . Donations can also be dropped off at the rear loading dock at 404 Madison Street in downtown Clarksville.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee (MCTN) serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 98 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. The 99th and 100th homes are currently under construction. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

For more information call 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

