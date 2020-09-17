Austin Peay State University art professor Scott Raymond presents at National Animation Conference

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s Scott Raymond, a former DreamWorks animator who worked on films such as “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda 3,” recently participated in a couple of panel discussions for the SIGGRAPH 2020 virtual conference, one of the animation industry’s major annual events.

Raymond, an Austin Peay State University associate professor of animation, was part of the “Educating the Next Generation of Animation Professionals” panel, and the “Best Practices in Computer Classroom Layout” panel.

According to the SIGGRAPH website, the first panel on educating the next generation was made up of a “team of educators with extensive industry experience” who discussed “teaching industry standard approaches to animation production.” The second panel, focusing on computer classroom layout, featured a “distinguished group of animation industry veterans-turned-educators” who shared their insights on organizing “their learning spaces to encourage the best creative output for their students.”

“It was great getting to share my experiences teaching at APSU with other professionals-turned-educators at SIGGRAPH,” Raymond said. “The conversations have already inspired me with new ideas on how we can continue to evolve the experience our animation and visual effects students have throughout the program.”

SIGGRAPH offers a diverse menu of programs and services for its members and the computer graphic community. The group has evolved to become an international community of researchers, artists, developers, filmmakers, scientists and business professionals who share an interest in computer graphics and interactive techniques.

The organization’s Education Committee also sponsors the Faculty Submitted Student Work (FSSW) exhibition, an online archive of assignments and project briefs, as well as an exhibition of the student work created for assigned projects. Ten of Raymond’s students had their work highlighted at this year’s conference, making Austin Peay State University one of only 23 schools chosen to have student work featured in the exhibition

To learn more about SIGGRAPH’s Educators Forum, click here.

For more about this year’s FSSW entries, click here.

