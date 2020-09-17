Celebrate National Good Neighbor and Kindness is Cool Back to School Month

Clarksville, TN – It’s back to school season and what better time to champion kindness and the art of being a good neighbor. Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts issued a joint proclamation to acknowledge September as Kindness is Cool Back to School/Good Neighbor Month.

Beginning September 26th through September 30th, 2020, Arts for Hearts Clarksville invites everyone in the community to celebrate with us. Every small act of kindness can make a difference to someone’s day at home, school and in your own neighborhood.

Join Arts for Hearts volunteers on September 26th from 3:00pm-4:00pm for a ZOOM art class and learn how to make Hello Clarksville Kindness is Cool/Good Neighbor postcards.

Register for the free class at https://kindnessiscoolgoodneighbor.eventbrite.com

A limited number of blank postcards will be available at the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Library along with coloring pages beginning September 21st. Coloring pages are also available for download on our website at www.artsforheartsclarksville.org

National Good Neighbor Day is observed each year on September 28th. The special day was set aside to acknowledge and celebrate the importance of having, and being, a good neighbor. National Good Neighbor Day has been acknowledged by various levels of government and is celebrated in some form or fashion every year.

In 1978, United States President Jimmy Carter issued Proclamation 4601:

“As our Nation struggles to build friendship among the peoples of this world, we are mindful that the noblest human concern is concern for others. Understanding, love and respect build cohesive families and communities. The same bonds cement our Nation and the nations of the world. For most of us, this sense of community is nurtured and expressed in our neighborhoods where we give each other an opportunity to share and feel part of a larger family…I call upon the people of the United States and interested groups and organizations to observe such day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

Arts for Hearts, which operates under the umbrella of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council, has as its mission to bring together artists and volunteers to build a vibrant and connected community engaged in creating, discovering and participating in the arts.

