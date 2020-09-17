Marsha Blackburn Discusses TikTok-Oracle Deal, Democrats’ Failure to Deliver COVID-19 Relief

Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Fox Business’s Morning with Maria to discuss TikTok’s link with the Chinese Communist Party, and why Democrats own the failure to deliver necessary COVID-19 relief to the American people.

On TikTok-Oracle Deal

“You have to look at what [ByteDance’s] participation would be, and at a more granular level, you have to look at what would happen with the data from U.S. consumers.

How would this be transported? Is it held within the U.S.?

Does ByteDance have visibility into that?

We do not need to let [China] get any…control over U.S. consumer data and allow them to expand their spy network. Period. End of sentence. That is it.”

On Democrats’ Failure to Deliver Covid Relief

“House members…are pushing Pelosi, and you’ve got a lot of these suburban women that won, and they are saying, ‘What are you doing?’ because we put a great bill on the floor in the Senate last week. It would have covered the liability, the schools, the testing, the PPP, the UI plus-up, and the Democrats said no. It even had post office money in there – they were so concerned about the post office! They want the American people to suffer…from now until November.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics