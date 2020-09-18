President Donald Trump says Our youth will be taught to love America with all of their heart

Washington, D.C. – United States President Donald Trump is fighting each day against the left’s attempts to indoctrinate our children with a radical, misleading, and unpatriotic story of America.



Divisive and distorted histories of our country—everything from Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States to The New York Times’ 1619 Project—seek to erase America’s tradition of liberty, free expression, and self-determination from memory.

For too long, the left has been winning that fight. For example, even though the 1619 Project has been criticized as inaccurate by multiple prominent historians, it already has been quietly disseminated in 4,500 classrooms across the United States.



President Donald Trump: We must stop the lies in America’s classrooms



Today marks 233 years since the signing of our U.S. Constitution. To honor this Constitution Day, President Trump spoke at the White House Conference on American History held today at the National Archives building in Washington, D.C. The event brought together scholars to address the way some have distorted American history.



“Our Constitution was the product of centuries of tradition, wisdom, and experience,” President Trump said. “No political document has done more to advance the human condition or propel the engine of progress.”



The President also announced today that he would sign an executive order launching the “1776 Commission,” which will promote patriotic education for our students. The commission will encourage educators to make plans to celebrate the 250th birthday of America’s founding, as well.



Earlier this month, President Trump banned Federal agencies from using taxpayer dollars to fund divisive, anti-American employee training programs.



“American parents are not going to accept indoctrination in our schools, cancel culture in our work, or the repression of traditional faith, culture, and values in the public square,” the President said today.



When left-wing mobs tear down statues of our Founding Fathers, burn small businesses to the ground, and attack law enforcement officers daily—all with barely a peep from Democrat politicians—it is clear we are witnessing the results of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools, universities, and news media.



“We are here today to declare that we will never submit to tyranny,” President Trump told those gathered at the National Archives today.



“We will reclaim our history and our country for citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed.”



No American should be made to feel ashamed of their history



Watch President Trump’s full Constitution Day speech here!

