Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts enrollment for October going on now

Clarksville, TN – If you or the budding young performer in your life are sorry you missed the registration deadline for our Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts earlier this month, then we have great news for you!

We are offering open enrollment in our Roxy Regional School of the Arts for the month of October to fill a limited number of remaining slots. So for those of you interested in honing your craft or discovering a new passion, don’t miss your second chance!

Please note that the semester is already in progress, and these classes will begin the week of October 5th. For the October open enrollment session, the registration deadline for all classes is Saturday, October 3rd.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts. While, in the past, the program has only been offered to those aged 9 to 18, this year the School of the Arts has been expanded to also serve adults 18 years of age and older.

The Fall 2020 session began September 7th and runs through December 19th. Classes meet once per week for one hour. Evening and weekend class times are being offered to provide greater flexibility around school and work schedules.

Classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest are led by our staff and professional company members:

Acting Basics (ages 9 to 18) with David Graham

with David Graham Acting Basics (ages 18+) with David Graham

with David Graham Movement for the Stage (ages 13+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Relaxation and Body Awareness (ages 9 to 18) with Sara Anderson

with Sara Anderson Improvisation (ages 9 to 18) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Improvisation (ages 18+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Vocalization (ages 15+) with David Graham

with David Graham Stage Management (ages 15+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. Comedy (ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Musical Theatre Dance (ages 9 to 18) with Ryan Bowie

with Ryan Bowie Sound Design 101 (ages 13+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. Playwriting Forum (ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Theatre History (ages 13+) with Ryan Bowie

with Ryan Bowie Public Speaking (ages 18+) with Sara Anderson

with Sara Anderson QLab Training (ages 15+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, a number of safety measures are in place this year, including extra cleaning between classes and limiting class sizes to no more than ten students to allow for proper social distancing. Facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth are also required for staff and students, and sanitizing stations are located throughout the building.

Tuition starts at $100.00/month per class, with discounts available for multiple class registrations. For registration, class descriptions, schedule and instructors, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts

Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but shortly thereafter you will receive an email with additional registration information and an invoice for payment due on the first day of class.

For more information on Registration Details click here.

