101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell to host Week of the Eagles, June 21st-25th, 2021

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – Mark your calendars.

Soldiers and civilians of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell are excited to host Family members, community members, veterans and distinguished guests on Fort Campbell in celebration of the 2021 Week of the Eagles, June 21st-25th.

Event details will be released as we finalize plans.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics