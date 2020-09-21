Marsha Blackburn Report: Targeted Relief for Businesses

Washington, D.C. – Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. But over the past several months, putting on a blue uniform has turned these brave men and women into targets.

I joined my colleagues in introducing legislation to make it a federal offense to obstruct any personnel or emergency vehicles responding to an emergency.

I also joined legislation to enact federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

Targeted Relief For Our Businesses

My colleagues across the aisle are taking advantage of the American people’s uncertainty and pain in an attempt to force them to lose faith in their government, in their fellow countrymen, and in themselves. Last week, they blocked yet another targeted relief package that would have brought billions of dollars in support to the American people.

We need targeted relief to get children back to school, put people back to work, and protect businesses from the trial lawyers.

Protecting Consumer Privacy

Americans need to be able to trust that their personal information and online presence, which I like to call the virtual you, will be protected. This week, I joined my colleagues in introducing the SAFE DATA Act, an important next step in giving users more control over their data.

The bill includes policy proposals that I have long pushed for as part of my BROWSER Act, and will require Big Tech companies to provide users with clear notice of their privacy policies, as well as the ability to opt-in to the collection of sensitive information, and opt-out of the collection of non-sensitive information.

Combating The Opioid Epidemic

The amount of people who are suffering from isolation and stress due to the pandemic has only exacerbated the countrywide opioid crisis. In Washington, I’ve been pushing for legislation to help complement efforts led by our state and local leaders. This week, I joined my colleagues in pushing for the NOPAIN Act, to incentivize the use of non-opioid therapies in outpatient surgical settings.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

