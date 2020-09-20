Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville Sounds to hold Virtual 5k Run

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Postseason Run presented by First Horizon Bank is now open for registration to participants around the world. The virtual 5K (3.1 miles) run will start on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 and end at the conclusion of the 2020 World Series. Registration options can be found at www.nashvillesounds.com/run.

For $40.00, all participants will be able to submit times throughout MLB’s postseason and in return receive the official run t-shirt, official run hat, finisher medal, a downloadable finisher’s certificate, and an invite to a post-run gathering at Germantown’s Bar with a Ballpark, Third and Home, on Saturday, October 31st. 

Nashville Sounds 3.1-Mile Virtual Run to Take Place During Major League Baseball’s Postseason. (Nashville Sounds)

Runners will participate in one of the following age brackets with winners recognized from each:

Male Runners

  • 14 and under
  • 15-19
  • 20-29
  • 30-39
  • 40-49
  • 50-59
  • 60-69
  • 70+

Female Runners

  • 14 and under
  • 15-19
  • 20-29
  • 30-39
  • 40-49
  • 50-59
  • 60-69
  • 70+

The Nashville Sounds will provide course maps around the city of Nashville, playlists, and prizes for registered participants throughout the race period.

In addition to receiving an invite to the post-run gathering, all participants will be able to use their finisher’s certificate for one complimentary Michelob Ultra (21 and older) or Pepsi fountain soda (under 21) at Third and Home during the month of October.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.


