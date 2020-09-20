|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,951 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, September 20th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 177,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Sunday, September 20th, 2020. That is an increase of 1,951 cases from Saturday’s 175,443 There have been 2,137 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been THIRTY new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 2,952. There has been forty three (+3) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Eleven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 2,162. There have been thirty three deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 788. There has been ten deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been seventeen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 1,193. There has been twelve deaths in Dickson County because of the virus. Seven new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 185. An additional case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Benton County. The total is at 332. There has been nine deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
Three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 227. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been thirteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 829. There have been seventeen (+1) deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 601. There has been nine deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been six new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 173. There has been two deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
There have been TWENTY SIX new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 1,107. There have been eighteen deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 25,972 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 122 cases from Saturday’s 25,850. There have been 289 (+2) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 6,784,688 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 35,596 cases in 24 hours from Saturday’s 6,749,092. There have now been 199,418 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 478 deaths from Saturday’s 198,940.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
