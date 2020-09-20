Tennessee Titans last game against Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – In Week 12 of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the AFC South opponent Jacksonville Jaguars and won by a score of 42-20. Tennessee accumulated 471 total net yards on offense, including 248 net yards in the third quarter alone.

Both teams held each other scoreless through the first quarter. Tennessee got on the board first in the second stanza, as QB Ryan Tannehill led the offense on a seven-play, 73-yard scoring drive. With help from a 24-yard reception by WR Corey Davis, Tannehill ran into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Jacksonville responded on their following possession, as Jaguars QB Nick Foles led his team on a scoring drive that culminated in a 49-yard field goal, 7-3.

The Titans tied a franchise record by racking up 28 total points in the third quarter and scoring on three consecutive scrimmage plays.

First, Tannehill tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to T/G Dennis Kelly for a 14-3 lead. After forcing Jacksonville to punt on the ensuing drive, RB Derrick Henry took a handoff and raced 74 yards into the end zone for a one-play scoring drive and a 21-3 lead.

As Tennessee kicked the ball off after the touchdown, LB Daren Bates forced Jaguars KR Michael Walker to fumble the ball on the return. Bates recovered the ball to give the Titans possession at the Jacksonville seven-yard line. Henry again took the ball and on the first play immediately ran into the end zone for a 28-3 lead.

Henry became the first player since 2006 to record two touchdowns in a 20-second span. The Titans then added their fourth touchdown of the quarter, as WR A.J. Brown took a Tannehill pass 65 yards to extend the lead to 35-3.

Later in the third quarter, Jacksonville strung together a 12-play scoring drive. With first down receptions by Jaguars WRs Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole, as well as one rushing and one receiving first down by Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, Fournette ultimately ran in a one-yard score. Jacksonville’s two-point conversion attempt was successful as Foles connected with Jaguars WR DJ Chark to cut the lead, 35-11.

In the fourth quarter, Fournette ran in his second one-yard touchdown of the day.

However, Jacksonville’s two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, 35-17. On the following Tennessee possession, the Titans put together a quick, four-play scoring drive that saw Tannehill rush for a three-yard score to extend the lead, 42-17.

Jacksonville added a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to make it a 42-20 game, but ultimately the Titans preserved the lead and won a divisional game at home.

