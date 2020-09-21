|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
TWRA announces Tennessee Hunter Education giving option for Online Completion during COVID-19
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering an option to complete Tennessee Hunter Education all online during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The course can be completed by using the online course, Hunter-Ed.com, with no in-person portion required.
The online course found at https://www.hunter-ed.com/tennessee/ allows Tennessee students (ages 9 and up), who satisfactorily complete this online course to become certified Tennessee Hunter Education graduates.
This option would allow students who complete the online course to forego the previously required 4-hour field day. Students would have immediate proof of course completion in the form of their completion certificate.
Hunter-Ed.com is highly acclaimed. The course is very interactive and contains videos, animation, and active quizzes.
The course also features a lot of Tennessee specific information. The online course costs $28.95. Students will only pay if they pass the course.
Students ages 9 and over, who already are enrolled in a Hunter Education course, can switch over to Hunter-Ed.com to complete the course.
SectionsArts and Leisure
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, Nashville, Nashville TN, pandemic, Tennessee, Tennessee Hunter Education, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, TWRA
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed