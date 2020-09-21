Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Billy Dunlop Park to temporarily close for Sleep Under the Stars Campout

Clarksville, TN – Billy Dunlop Park will be closed at dusk Friday, September 25th through 9:00am Sunday, September 27th, 2020 as the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Sleep Under the Stars Campout.

The Blueway access point at Billy Dunlop Park will be closed throughout the event. Robert Clark Park will also be closed during this time. Fishermen and kayakers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative access points.

Registration for the Sleep Under the Stars Campout is open until September 23rd. Attendees will experience a bonfire, games, ghost stories, and the chance to create everlasting memories.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics