Clarksville Transit System introduces Adopt-A-Stop program

September 21, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Bus system invites citizens to help keep stops and shelters clean

Clarksville Transit SystemClarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is reaching out to businesses, organizations and individuals for help in keeping the system’s bus stops and shelters clean and safe.

The system’s new Adopt-A-Stop program invites groups to provide basic upkeep — mainly trash pickup and inspections — at a bus shelter or group of stops. Organizations may choose which stops they want to maintain, or CTS can recommend a shelter or group of stops.

Immaculate Conception School Principal Stephanie Stafford and student Amelia Campagna help CTS Director Paul Nelson and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts unveil the Adopt-A-Stop sign at the CTS bus stop in front of the school.

CTS will provide the necessary supplies like trash bags and safety vests for Adopt-A-Stop partners. In exchange, the sponsoring organization will be recognized on a personalized Adopt-A-Stop sign placed at the adopted stop.

Organizations, businesses or individuals may submit an online application to Adopt-A-Stop at https://bit.ly/3mxIdzO, or call 931.553.2430, Extension 2126 for information.

Clarksville Transit provides more than 500 bus stops throughout the City, and although each stop and shelter receives scheduled cleaning and maintenance, it is challenging for CTS staff to service each stop often enough.

FastSigns of Clarksville, which is moving to 119 West Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville, on Oct. 1, has joined with Clarksville Transit’s Adopt-A-Stop program to take care of several bus stops along Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. FastSigns Owner Alan Grayson helped unveil signs Friday with from left, Mayor Joe Pitts, Veronica Williams, and CTS Director Paul Nelson

The Adopt-A-Stop program enables citizens to help provide increased attention to garbage cleanup, and to report damage and security issues.

Sign up for Adopt-A-Stop today so that your organization, business or family can take part to make the community and environment cleaner and safer.


