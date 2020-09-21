Planters Bank Presents: “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Friday

“I hope you know that you made today a very special day by just your being you. There’s no one in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are.”

Clarksville, TN – In these challenging times, we could all use a little more Mister Rogers in our lives. Join us at the Roxy Regional Theatre as we celebrate the beloved children’s television host and his enduring legacy of kindness and love when Planters Bank Presents… “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” on our big screen this Friday, September 25th, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in this timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship.

Writer Lloyd Vogel is tasked with creating a profile of Fred Rogers, the creator and star of the successful children’s program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

When the interviewee suddenly becomes the interviewer, magic begins to happen.

Rating: PG / Running time: 109 minutes / Release year: 2019 / Director: Marielle Heller / Cast: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Wendy Makkena, Enrico Colantoni, Chris Cooper / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging.

Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to each Friday night’s movie.

Please note: Our box office will be closed Monday, September 21st. Due to our partnership in hosting the Clarksville Film Festival on Saturday night, our regularly scheduled weekly cleaning could not be completed. In our commitment to keeping our staff and patrons safe, we are having this done on Monday and will resume regular hours at 9:00am on Tuesday, September 22nd. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the continued escalation of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating will be limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons will be required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups will be limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be available in the building. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

In the coming weeks, you can also look for such favorites as “Jailhouse Rock”, “Just Mercy”, “Judy”, “What Lies Beneath”, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, “Rocketman”, “Sunset Boulevard”, “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Meet Me In St. Louis”, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, “The Polar Express” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PlantersBankPresents!

