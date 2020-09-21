Senator Lamar Alexander issues Statement on Supreme Court Nomination

Maryville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement concerning President Donald Trump’s intent to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Senator Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) announcement that the Senate will vote on that nomination:

“No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it.”

“Going back to George Washington, the Senate has confirmed many nominees to the Supreme Court during a presidential election year.”

“It has refused to confirm several when the President and Senate majority were of different parties. Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.”

“I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based upon their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider President Trump’s nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg.”

