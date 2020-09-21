|
This Week at APSU: Ranked-Up Esports looking to add team members
Clarksville, TN – Last September, Ranked-Up Esports President Austin Stewart expected 13 or 14 Austin Peay State University (APSU) students to show up at the team’s first-ever interest meeting. More than 80 people showed up.
“We were blown away,” Stewart, a business senior, said. “We had 10 pizzas, and we quickly ran out of those.”
Ranked-Up Esports quickly had more than 100 members attending team meetings and competing in local and area esports tournaments. Still in its infancy, the team is quickly ramping up in hopes of competing against established esports teams in the region.
“We’re very new, very fresh out of there,” Stewart said. “Most teams have about three or four years before they actually really compete, and we are trying to catch up. We don’t want Austin Peay to be behind the curve.
You can join Ranked-Up Esports by trying out for its teams at one (or more) of these dates (the team had a Super Smash Bros. and Call of Duty meetings last week):
Ranked-Up Esports is open to casual and hardcore gamers and has varsity and junior varsity teams.
For more about Ranked-Up Esports, visit https://apsu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/rue.
Download the PeayMobile app for self-screening, QR code check-ins
Austin Peay State University’s app PeayMobile has two essential functions that help the University fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19: a self-screening form that creates a daily health pass to campus and a QR code reader that checks you into campus buildings.
Visit www.apsu.campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.
Don’t miss President Whiteside’s livestream every Wednesday
Austin Peay Interim President Dannelle Whiteside every Wednesday delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram. The times vary a bit but are always around lunchtime. Visit Facebook or Instagram Wednesday morning to see when the livestream will be that day.
Whiteside’s latest livestream happened on September 16th, and she discussed active COVID-19 Coronavirus case and quarantine numbers.
You can see Whiteside’s latest livestream below:
To see the livestream, go to https://www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at https://www.instagram.com/austinpeay.
Other APSU happenings this week:
