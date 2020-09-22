Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Clarksville Film Festival Winners

Screening and awards held after months of delay

Clarksville, TN – Eleven teams gathered at Freedom Point Event Center in February to begin a 52-hour scripting, filming, and editing marathon known as the Clarksville Film Festival presented by CDE Lightband.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation hosted the annual event, and while the teams were able to complete their films, the screening and awards ceremony was scheduled during the height of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, resulting in it being postponed indefinitely.

After months of waiting, the 2020 Clarksville Film Festival Screening and Awards were held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at the Roxy Regional Theater.

Capacity was limited to allow social distancing, and cloth face coverings were required to ensure the safety of attendees.

All 11 films were shown, and 13 awards were presented.

Maggie Houts, Event Planning Specialist for Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said guests were happy to have the event despite the delay. “We were excited to finally showcase the talents of these filmmakers. They worked extremely hard on these films, and having this event was important to us.”

The awards were given to the following teams:

1st place overall – Elim Films, “The Heart Changer”

2nd place overall – Studio24, “The Corn Job”

3rd place overall – Jab Entertainment, “Battle of the Corn”

Best Use of prop – Jab Entertainment, “Battle of the Corn”

Best Actor – Studio2Propa, “Investments”, Jaren Hampton

Best Actress – Foil Films, “Kernels of Truth”, Sarah Turner

Best Use of Effects – Raging Abe Productions, “Honor Among”

Best Use of Line – Studio2Propa, “Investments”

Best Use of Character Name – First Timers, “Old MacDonald”

Best Use of Clarksville – ImagineWorks Productions, “I Ain’t the One”

Best Use of Action – Foil Films “Kernels of Truth”

Social Media Guru – ImagineWorks Productions, “I Ain’t the One”, Carley Martone

Viewers Choice – Jab Entertainment, “Battle of the Corn”

The 2020 Clarksville Film Festival was sponsored by Waterdogs Scuba & Safety, The JR Group Partners, Kings Bluff Brewery, and Love Blood Ink.

