Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests former CMCSS coach Roger Williams

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a former contract coach with the Clarksville Montgomery County School System for administering a controlled substance to a student.

Investigators received an anonymous tip that the coach may be providing and injecting a student with an anabolic steroid as part of his strength and conditioning training.

After an extensive investigation, the findings were presented to the Grand Jury who issued a sealed indictment for his arrest.

Roger Williams, 52, was taken into custody on September 21st, 2020 and charged with anabolic steroids – prohibitive acts.

His bond was set at $5,000.

If anyone is aware of other possible victims or has information on this crime, please contact Investigator Angela Christian at 931.648.0611 ext 13407.


