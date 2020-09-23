Clarksville Parks and Recreation begins planning 2020 Christmas Parade

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation has begun planning for the 2020 Clarksville Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 5th, 2020 in Downtown Clarksville. The public is being asked to decide on critical pieces of the event.

Each year, the parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, has a central theme that guides the decoration of vehicles and costumes of participants. This year’s theme will be decided by the public through online voting. Options include gingerbread houses, Polar Express, songs of Christmas and snow globes.

In addition to the theme, a special group of businesses and organizations will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshals.

“Frontline” businesses and organizations are defined as those that continue to provide essential services or key public services during the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic such as medical, government, human services, infrastructure, manufacturing and other miscellaneous personnel.

Frontline businesses and organizations that are interested in having representation in the parade may apply online.

“Our Frontline personnel have worked to serve our community throughout this pandemic,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Honoring them collectively as parade grand marshals will be a special way to show our thanks during our traditional holiday celebration.”

Theme voting and Grand Marshals’ applications are available through October 16th at www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com or www.MCGTN.org. The winning theme will be announced in mid-October. A list of qualified frontline workers is also available on the Clarksville Parks and Recreation website.

Registration for the Clarksville Christmas Parade will begin on October 1st.

More information about this year’s parade can be found at www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com

