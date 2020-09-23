Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s 2020 BBQ Bash set for October 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual BBQ Bash from 10:00am to 3:00pm Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Liberty Park. The event is sponsored by TriStar Beverage of Clarksville, Queener Law, and Bojangles.

The public is invited to watch area teams compete to prepare the best tasting barbecue. Admission for the public is free, and guests can expect live music, artisan vendors and a cornhole tournament. Beer and barbecue will be available for purchase, and 100 percent of beer proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Extra precautions will be taken to ensure the event is safe for attendees.

Cloth face coverings will be required by participants and patrons if social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. Anyone handling food will be required to wear cloth face coverings and disposable gloves.

All vendors and activities will be distanced accordingly and sanitation stations will be available throughout the event.

Activities include food trucks, live music, a hay bale maze and a live professional Great Giant Pumpkin carving by Olasubomi Bashorun, the 2020 Riverfest Juried Art Show winner.

During the live carving of the Great Giant Pumpkin, starting at 10:00am, the public can guess the weight of the pumpkin to be entered into The Great Giant Pumpkin Contest presented by Altra Federal Credit Union.

Throughout the month of October, the public can guess the weight of the pumpkin at other Clarksville Parks and Recreation events, with the winner announced at Fright on Franklin at Liberty Park on Saturday, October 31st. The giant pumpkin is donated by Blocker Farms.

BBQ Contest

Teams still interested in competing in the BBQ contest must register by September 25th. The cost of admission is $200.00 per team, which can be an individual or a group. Competitors will be expected to compete in three categories (chicken, pork ribs and pork butt). There will be $5,000 total in cash prizes. Alternative heat sources are permitted. Teams will provide their own meat.

Food Vendors

During the BBQ Contest, participants spend the majority of their time perfecting their barbecue, leaving little time to provide samples. Food will be available for purchase on-site from Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Excell BBQ, Kona Ice of Hopkinsville/Clarksville, and The Tennessee Cobbler Co.

Cornhole Tournament

Participants are still needed for the cornhole tournament. The fee to enter the tournament is $30.00 per team, and prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. Registration closes 30 minutes before game time. The first tournament begins promptly at 10:00am and ends at 3:00pm.

Additional sponsors and partners of the BBQ Bash are Miggy Boards, Big Brothers Big Sisters, CDE Lightband, Hilltop Supermarket, United Rentals, Rainbow of Clarksville, All American Gutter Protection, Grade A Improvement, and Little Learners University.

