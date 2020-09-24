Austin Peay State University graduate programs set record enrollment for Fall 2020

Clarksville, TN – For the third year in a row, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Graduate Studies has set an enrollment record, with more than 1,180 students signing up this fall for master- and doctoral-level classes.

Graduate enrollment grew an astounding 12% this fall, at a time when the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic caused universities around the country to struggle with attracting students.

“Word continues to spread about the high-quality programs we offer at Austin Peay State University,” Dr. Chad Brooks, associate provost for research and dean of the College of Graduate Studies, said. “We’re also constantly developing new programs that appeal to all types of learners in our region and across the country.”

This fall, the University began offering its second doctoral degree – the state’s first Doctor of Psychology in counseling psychology (Psy.D.) degree, with a concentration in serving military personnel, veterans and their families. This important new program will also offer a public clinic that provides vital mental-health services to this area’s military community.

The APSU Board of Trustees also recently approved a new Master of Speech-Language Pathology degree. According to Dr. Kelly Kleinhans, the program’s director, the new degree will “help individuals with communication disorders in the state of Tennessee” by preparing “graduates to help people acquire or restore the basic human right of communication.”

“These are just a few examples of how the College of Graduate Studies continues to develop numerous additional graduate programs to meet the market and health needs of the community that Austin Peay serves,” Brooks said. “And with many of our programs already online, we offered the convenience many students were looking for without the recent headaches of other newly online learning environments.”

For information, contact the Austin Peay State University College of Graduate Studies at *protected email* or 931.221.7414.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics