Miss Austin Peay 2021 Noelle Thompson to receive Congressional Award Gold Medal

Clarksville, TN – Noelle Thompson, Miss Austin Peay 2021, will receive a Congressional Award Gold Medal on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan Student University Center Ballroom for spending more than 1,800 hours serving the community through the Break Through 4 a Buddy program.

Thompson worked through several levels over two years reaching goals in four program areas – voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration – to earn the award, the highest award the U.S. Congress gives to young Americans.

Thompson, an APSU senior studying Health and Human Performance with a concentration in healthcare management, achieved these goals by spending more than 1,800 hours serving the nonprofit Break Through 4 a Buddy, setting and working toward fitness goals, becoming pharmacy technician certified, learning to yodel, and exploring England, Wales and Scotland.

Break Through 4 a Buddy provides opportunities for one-to-one friendships and integrated social events for students and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Congressional Award program participants can earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Medals.

The 2020 ceremony for Thompson and the other 478 national recipients will be held virtually Saturday afternoon. The private reception at Austin Peay State University will celebrate Thompson’s accomplishment and include U.S. Representative Mark Green and other dignitaries.

For more information about the Congressional Award Gold Medal, click here . For more information about Break Through 4 a Buddy, click here.

