Nashville State Community College Provides Students with Technology, Internet Access, Continued Academic and Non-Academic Support

Nashville, TN – Knowing that many students face barriers on a consistent basis, Nashville State Community College continues to create programs and look for innovative ways, while forging community partnerships, to help them succeed while in college.

Technology Loaner Program

The College has implemented a free technology loaner program. Students have been able to request laptops, hotspots, graphing calculators, and CAD laptops. To date, 623 students have taken advantage of the program.

Mia Valazquez, who like most Nashville State students is attending classes remotely, said “I am loving my loaner laptop.”

“As an information technology major, this laptop has literally saved my semester,” said Valazquez, whose concentration is on cyber defense and is a student at the Clarksville campus. “I pay for my tuition out of pocket, so not having to pay for a laptop this semester saved me a lot of money. I am really grateful for this equipment.”

WiFi Zones

For students who lack access to the internet at their residences, Nashville State Community College has created WiFi Zones in designated parking areas at its White Bridge, Clarksville, Humphreys County, and Southeast (Davidson) campuses.

Student Success Advisors

In addition to these supports, Nashville State has been providing first-time, full-time students with a dedicated Student Success Advisor to help navigate their first year of college. Advisors provide guidance on academic goals and plans, along with non-academic challenges.

Food, Transportation and Textbook Assistance

The Nashville State Foundation has several resources available to students in need. Students can access food at the Campus Cupboard, transportation assistance via WeGo Transit (Nashville MTA), textbook assistance, and numerous scholarships.

Tutoring and Research Assistance

The Nashville State Learning Center is available to assist students with writing and grammar questions. Tutors are available via a web chat function or virtually. A Tech Tutor is available for students needing academic assistance with technology. Librarians are also available virtually or through web chat to support research projects and questions.

Nashville GRAD

Due to a continued partnership with the Mayor’s office and support of the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County, the Nashville GRAD program provides eligible students with financial and academic support while pursuing a full-time education at Nashville State. Starting with the Fall 2020 semester, students were given laptops, $300.00 for textbooks, and dedicated advisors. Knowing that transportation and food insecurity are additional barriers, students will be also receiving $100.00 per month to use for gas or groceries.

“I was fearful of college. Due to the support I receive at Nashville State and by taking my studies seriously, my college experience has been joyful and successful,” said Dulce Davila, a surgical technology student and Nashville GRAD participant, who graduated from Antioch High School.

Social Services

Due to a partnership with the United Way of Greater Nashville, Nashville State students have a dedicated student resource manager to connect them to important social services, such as mental health counseling and SNAP assistance, among others. Students can contact Ms. Jay Mazon by emailing *protected email* or calling 615.499.6813.

Additionally, Tierra Fuller, with the Nashville Financial Empowerment Center, is available to provide free financial counseling to students. Ms. Fuller can help with budgeting, bill management, and more. Students can email *protected email* or call 615.748.3620.

State Scholarship and Grant

To provide affordable access to college, the state of Tennessee offers a scholarship for graduating high school seniors and a grant for eligible adults who want to pursue an Associate’s degree. Nashville State is accepting applications for the Spring 2021 semester.

Tennessee Promise

High school seniors may apply for the Tennessee Promise scholarship, which provides two years tuition-free coverage at Nashville State. Students will have mentors who support them during the college application process. There is a small community service requirement. Students have until November 2, 2020 to apply. The free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) must be filed by February 1st, 2021.

Tennessee Reconnect

Eligible adults who want to pursue an education at Nashville State Community College should apply for the Tennessee Reconnect Grant, which covers the remaining balance of tuition and fees after other financial aid has been implemented. Reconnect Navigators will support students from application to graduation.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics