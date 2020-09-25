|
|
|
|
BBB study finds Vehicle Shipper, Escrow Scams Growing as Demand Increases for Online Vehicle Purchases
Nashville, TN – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says that social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic have fueled an unprecedented shift to online shopping for consumer goods of all kinds, including vehicles, with particularly high demand for recreational vehicles (RVs).
Many online platforms list cars, trucks, vans and RVs for very low prices, with sellers offering to make third-party delivery arrangements if the buyer pays via escrow. In reality, neither the automobile nor the escrow company exists — leaving the buyer without their money or vehicle.
The study — Virtual Vehicle Vendor Scams: BBB Study Reveals a Growing Scam Using Fake Cars and Escrow Companies to Steal from Unwitting Consumers — points to heightened risk from this scam as demand increases for online vehicle purchases. Read the full study here.
Victims are directed to pay a supposedly independent third party, typically by wire transfer, to hold money in escrow and ship the car. However, no vehicle is ever delivered.
Criminal cases likewise reflect millions of dollars in losses. BBB receives hundreds of BBB Scam Tracker reports annually about fake vehicle shippers and escrow companies, with 41% of victims reporting they lost money.
She said he could not inspect the RV in person before buying, but told him Missouri Auto Shippers in Springfield, Missouri, would handle the transaction, holding his payment in escrow for seven days so he could return the RV if he wasn’t happy.
The invoice instructed the man to send the money within two hours. When he went to the bank to wire payment, his banker informed him the money appeared to be going to California. The man called Missouri Auto Shippers to point out the wiring discrepancy, upon which the “shipper” hung up on him.
Fifteen defendants have pleaded guilty, three are fugitives, and two others are scheduled to go to trial in fall 2020. Romanian law enforcement provided key support in the case.
Who to contact if you are the victim of a vehicle escrow scam:
|
|
