Austin Peay State University gets Best Overall Organization Award for outstanding environmental stewardship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) was recently awarded the Best Overall Organization Award for a large organization by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program, and the University is now in the program’s Platinum Level.

In an effort to stay safe and socially distanced, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program held its annual awards banquet virtually this year.

The award banquet recognized people or groups who are outstanding environmental stewards. The award is an opportunity to recognize those who work to improve the health of the community and environment.

“The progress that the university has made over the last six years is amazing, and I couldn’t be prouder to work at an institution that cares for the environment and its community the way that Austin Peay State University does,” Wes Powell, APSU assistant director of landscape and grounds, said.

“Our sustainability coordinators have been excellent in building on the efforts made by their predecessors. This has allowed the university to keep moving forward with our past efforts and also forced us to be innovative and take larger strides in our current and future efforts to make Austin Peay State University and Clarksville more sustainable,” stated Powell.

For more information about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program, click here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics