Austin Peay State University Presidential Search Committee releases job qualifications for 11th president

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, September 24th, 2020, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Presidential Search Committee released the official job qualifications for the University’s 11th president.

The search firm Storbeck Search and Associations and the 23-member search committee – made up of faculty, staff, students, alumni, trustees, community members and civic leaders – spent the last few weeks reaching out to numerous stakeholders to create a position profile for potential candidates.

“Your thoughtful comments provided the basis for the creation of the position profile, a valuable tool that will be used to solicit nominations and recruit candidates nationally,” Mike O’Malley, chair of the APSU Board of Trustees and of the search committee, said in an email to campus.

The position profile is available on the University’s website and on the Storbeck Search & Associates’ site.

The profile sets an agenda for presidential leadership, which includes:

Capitalizing on Austin Peay State University’s current momentum with enrollment growth and the creation of new programs,

Articulating the University’s identity, mission and vision,

Fostering continued growth and stewardship of Austin Peay State University’s financial resources,

Championing diversity, equity, and inclusion,

Ensuring the appropriate infrastructure exists to support and sustain enrollment growth,

Promoting high-impact practices around student success,

Engaging and empowering faculty and staff, communicating effectively and leading with transparency, and

Supporting and enhancing deep engagement with military constituencies.

If any member of the APSU community knows someone who could serve effectively in this critically important position, they should forward those names to Julie Tea and Brian Bustin at *protected email* .

“Over the next several weeks, we will generate a national candidate pool through nominations received from you and others, inquiries at other colleges and universities similar to Austin Peay State University in scope and mission, advertising in The Chronicle of Higher Education, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, and Inside Higher Ed and on a number of other relevant websites, and the work of our search firm,” O’Malley said in his email. “In late fall, the search committee will begin to narrow the candidate pool.”

For updated information on the Austin Peay State University presidential search, visit https://apsu.edu/executive-search/presidential.php.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics