Tennessee Farms Offer Safe, Outdoor Fun This Fall

Nashville, TN – Are you looking for a way to get outside and enjoy fall fun with family and friends? A trip to a Tennessee farm this season will bring smiling faces, family entertainment, and unforgettable memories.

In response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, agritourism operators have implemented health measures to make sure your visit is safe and enjoyable.

Farms across the state have fall activities for everyone, including hayrides, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and even pick-your-own apples at some local orchards. There is something for every member of the family to experience while learning about Tennessee agriculture.

“Mayfield Farm Park is excited to open this fall,” owner Michael Mayfield said. “We are pleased to offer more than 25 farm activities for all ages in a safe, clean outdoor area. We strive to make our McMinn County farm a place that people will come back year after year to make memories and create family traditions.”

Farms are also a great place to get a tasty treat made with local products. In Franklin County, farm operator Andrew Dixon said, “Grandaddy’s Farm offers apple cider and apple cider slushies, pumpkin pies, apple cider donuts and other treats. We also have a corn maze and pick-your-own pumpkin patch and much more. Come hungry and try all the good eats we make on the farm.”

Fall past-times may look a little different this year as agritourism operators have made adjustments to keep visitors safe. From appointment scheduling and limited capacity to new sanitation practices and plastic barriers, visitors can still have a fun family outing knowing the farm’s owners are committed to protecting the health of their customers and staff. Be sure to call before visiting a farm for availability and procedures.

“We’ll be opening up our Donnell Century Farm Adventure to families near and far to enjoy wide-open spaces to make memories with your loved ones,” owner Andrew Donnell said. “We offer petting barnyards, zip lines, corn mazes, huge slides, pumpkin rides, and more. We are so excited to be the family fun place to be this fall in Jackson.”

With so many options in areas throughout Tennessee, you’re bound to find an agritourism destination near you.

To find a local agritourism location, visit Pick Tennessee’s website at www.picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about current seasonal activities, products, and recipes.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics