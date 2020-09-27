|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee creates Commission to Address Asian Carp
Nashville, TN – On Saturday, September 26th, 2020 Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 62 establishing the Asian Carp Advisory Commission to study and provide advice regarding the best methods for mitigating the invasion of Asian carp into the state’s lakes and river systems.
“Tennessee’s lakes and rivers are a critical feature of our state’s economy and natural beauty,” said Governor Lee.
“This Commission will help us protect and preserve native fish species, aquatic life, commercial and recreational fishing, and other water activities from the increasing threat of Asian carp to key ecosystems in our state,” Governor Lee Stated.
The members of the Commission will include representatives from the following agencies and departments:
The Commission will provide interim reports in October and this winter, in addition to annual reports moving forward, regarding its findings and work.
