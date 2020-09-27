Tennessee Titans last game against Minnesota Vikings

Nashville, TN – In what became a tale of two halves, the Tennessee Titans dropped a 25-16 decision to the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener at Nissan Stadium. Despite holding a 10-0 halftime lead, three second-half turnovers by the Titans, two of which were returned for scores, allowed the Vikings to take control late in the game.

Tennessee took an early lead in the first quarter on a 28-yard field goal by K Ryan Succop, and then constructed a 13-play, 73-yard drive late in the second quarter, capped by a six-yard touchdown pass from QB Marcus Mariota to RB DeMarco Murray.

The Titans took a 10-0 lead into halftime.

However, Minnesota began to shift momentum in the second half, opening with a 61-yard kickoff return which led to a 50-yard field goal by Vikings K Blair Walsh. Walsh added two more field goals in the second half, but it was Tennessee’s miscues—an interception by Mariota, returned 77 yards by Vikings MLB Eric Kendricks, a 24-yard scoop-and-score by Vikings DE Danielle Hunter on a fumbled handoff between Mariota and Murray, and another fumble by Murray—which ultimately sealed the Titans’ fate.

Mariota led a touchdown drive in the final three minutes of the game, finding Murray again in the end zone, but a failed two-point conversion attempt ended Tennessee’s comeback.

The Titans defense remained stout throughout the game, never allowing an offensive touchdown and holding Vikings All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to just 31 yards and an average of 1.6 yards per carry. The Titans offense also showed promise as rookie WR Tajaé Sharpe paced the team with seven catches for 76 yards and became the first rookie in the Titans era to start a season opener at his position.

Box Score

Titans 16, Vikings 25

Week 1 | Sunday, September 11th, 2016 | 12:00pm CDT | Nissan Stadium

1 2 3 4 Final Minnesota 0 0 12 0 25 Tennessee 3 7 0 6 16

