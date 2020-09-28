Law Offices of Turner & Phillips presents RBG at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Last weekend, our nation lost one of our greatest champions of justice and equity.

Hero. Icon. Dissenter. By the age of 87, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior’s rise to the nation’s highest court had been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans — until the release of this revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg’s life and career.

In honor of and in memory of Justice Ginsburg, The Law Offices of Turner & Phillips is presenting the critically-acclaimed documentary RBG at the Roxy Regional Theatre, free of charge, for one night only on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Rating: PG / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 2018 / Directors: Betsy West and Julie Cohen / Cast: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jane and James Ginsburg, Clara Spera, Gloria Steinem, Nina Totenberg, Lilly Ledbetter, Sharron Frontiero and Stephen Wiesenfeld, Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, Bill Clinton, Ted Olson, Judge Harry Edwards, Senator Orrin Hatch, Eugene Scalia and Bryant Johnson / Licensing: RoCo Films Educational

Tickets for this showing are FREE but must be reserved through our website for contact tracing and tracking purposes. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Concessions ranging from popcorn, water and soft drinks to chocolate-covered espresso beans and cocktails will be available in sealed packaging.

Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday.

The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the film on Thursday.

Please note: Through the end of December, our box office will be closed on Mondays for our professional weekly cleaning. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Be sure to stop in before the movie during the First Thursday ArtWalk to visit our Peg Harvill Art Gallery, featuring the artwork of Peggy Bonnington. Peggy gravitates toward the unfettered creativity of unconsciously wandering lines, an intuitive stroke of color and impulsive shading.

She taught special education with Fort Campbell Schools, retiring in 2008, and is an active member of the Downtown Artists’ Co-op (DAC). Due to the movie, our gallery will only be open for the ArtWalk from 5:00pm to 6:30pm.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating will be limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons will be required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups will be limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. Sanitizing stations will be available in the building.

For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Coronavirus Precaution and Requirements.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics