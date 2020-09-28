Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett will not Renew Emergency Order for Face Coverings

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett will not extend the emergency order requiring employees of businesses open to the public to wear masks.

He has, however, determined that anyone from the general public entering a county-owned facility will be required to wear a mask. The City of Clarksville offices and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System facilities will also continue to require visitors to wear masks.

In reaction to not renewing the emergency order Mayor Durrett issued the following statement:

“Our data indicates that the mandate is no longer necessary. Because of the high volume of people that enter many of our county facilities every day, we will require masks of the general public entering all county-owned facilities.”

“We highly encourage business owners and the general public to continue to wear masks when social distancing cannot be achieved. This virus has not gone away, and we all need to be mindful of those we are around.”

Please be advised that even though the local order will expire at 12:01am, September 29th, 2020, some businesses may continue to require that employees and patrons wear face-coverings.

For the most updated information on COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County, please visit mcgtn.net.

