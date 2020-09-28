|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 666 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, September 28th 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 186,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Monday, September 28th, 2020. That is an increase of 666 cases from Sunday’s 185,833 There have been 2,296 (+12) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been twelve new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 3,123. There has been forty four deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 2,231. There have been thirty five deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 819. There has been ten deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 1,277. There has been fifteen deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
Four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 228. There has been three death in Houston County due to the virus. There have been two new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is at 339. There has been nine deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 263. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
Six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 905. There have been twenty deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at 628. There has been nine deaths in Henry County due to the virus. FIVE new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 219. There has been two deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
Five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 1,303. There have been nineteen deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 26,685 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 55 cases from Sunday’s 26,630. There have been 307 (+1) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 7,128,774 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 34,629 cases in 24 hours from Sunday’s 7,094,145. There have now been 204,881 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 274 deaths from Sunday’s 204,607.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
