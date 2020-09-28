This Week at APSU: Civic Engagement 101 seminar to shine light on Electoral Process

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Interim President Dannelle Whiteside recently announced a special Civic Engagement 101 seminar, hosted by Human Resources and the Department of Political Science and Public Management, at 11:00am on September 30th, 2020.

The workshop will be virtual on Zoom.

This event is open to all faculty, staff and students, and it will provide attendees with important information on the electoral process. You can register for the workshop here.

Dr. Kevin Baron will be the presenter, and the workshop will provide information on the registration and voting process; resources for information and non-partisan voter guides; basic information covering political parties and the electoral college to understand processes and procedures; and answering basic questions on what-if scenarios and what to expect with an election during a pandemic.

Austin Peay State University also has a website, www.apsu.edu/vote, with additional information, such as how to register to vote or how to request an absentee ballot.

Debate watch party for the first presidential debate

You can watch the first presidential debate with peers across campus. Austin Peay State University’s Student Government Association will host a watch party 7:30pm-9:30pm Tuesday, September 29th in Clement Auditorium.

Attendance is limited to the first 77 people, so arrive early. Students will get free dinner too.

APSU art faculty to present works during ‘Art + Design Faculty Triennial’

The APSU Art + Design Faculty Triennial opens Monday, September 28th, and runs through October 23rd. The triennial showcases the artwork of our dedicated and talented Art + Design faculty.

The triennial gives students a chance to engage in their professor’s work and a chance for the community to see the work of the professional artists that teach at Austin Peay State University.

Daily social media posts featuring an exhibiting artist per day will also accompany the exhibition.

To kick off the exhibition, a public projection performance by artist Barry Jones and collaborator Andrea Spofford will take place 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, September 28th, in the Arts Quad, behind the APSU Art + Design building. Bring a lawn chair. Social distancing will be practiced.

The triennial will be at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on the Austin Peay State University campus.

Hours for The New Gallery are 10:00am-3:00pm Monday-Thursday. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays and follows the university’s academic calendar. To maintain social distance measures, a 15-person limit rule will be in effect.

Download the PeayMobile app for self-screening, QR code check-ins

Austin Peay State University’s app PeayMobile has two essential functions that help the University fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Coronavirus: a self-screening form that creates a daily health pass to campus and a QR code reader that checks you into campus buildings.

PeayMobile Self-Screening: The PeayMobile app has a daily health screening questionnaire that everyone should complete before coming to campus each day. The questionnaire asks about symptoms and provides information on what to do if you have symptoms. After you finish the questionnaire without symptoms, you’ll receive a green health pass on the app.

Visit www.apsu.campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.

Don’t miss President Whiteside’s livestream every Wednesday

Austin Peay State University Interim President Dannelle Whiteside every Wednesday delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram. The times vary a bit but are always around lunchtime. Visit Facebook or Instagram Wednesday morning to see when the livestream will be that day.

Whiteside’s latest livestream happened on September 23rd, and she discussed active COVID-19 Coronavirus case and quarantine numbers.

You can see Whiteside’s latest livestream below:

To see the livestream, go to https://www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at https://www.instagram.com/austinpeay.

Other Austin Peay State University happenings this week:

First Friday, 11:00am-1:00pm Friday, October 2nd, at Morgan University Center Plaza. Click here for more.

