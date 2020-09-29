Austin Peay State University successful in accreditation process

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently completed its fifth-year accreditation review successfully without requiring any additional reports.

The review, which is part of the overall accreditation process from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), is completed by institutions approximately half way between the full 10-year reaffirmation process.

All public and private higher education institutions in the southeast that offer federal financial aid must be accredited by an accreditor recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Many of those institutions are accredited by SACSCOC.

“We are pleased that APSU’s report was accepted with no required follow-up,” said Dr. Lynne Crosby, vice provost and associate vice president for Academic Affairs and APSU’s SACSCOC liaison. “This outcome highlights APSU’s commitment to the value of accreditation, accountability and continuous improvement.”

Crosby led APSU’s university-wide effort in the completion of the Fifth-Year Interim Report.

Part of the Fifth-Year Review is an evaluation of the institution’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) Impact Report. The QEP is designed to create a university-wide learning opportunity to students during the first five years after the university’s reaffirmation. The QEP project at APSU, Keys to the World, emphasized the value of study abroad and service-learning opportunities to students.

“The Keys to the World initiative taught the University very valuable lessons and allowed our students the opportunity to make meaningful connections between real life experiences and the curriculum,” Dr. Ashlee Spearman, director of Academic Services and Engagement/QEP, said. “The SACSCOC review is the culminating event in the process. Preparing the Impact Report helped us underscore the significance of high impact practices on our campus and the importance of continuing to promote integrative lifelong learning for our students.”

SACSCOC is one of 14 institutional accrediting agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for the purpose of granting eligibility of member institutions to participate in federal financial aid and Title IV programs.

“I am very impressed with the incredible work that went into the making of this report,” Dr. Maria Cronley, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said. “This positive outcome clearly demonstrates the commitment of our faculty and staff in providing a quality educational experience to our students every day. We look forward to building on this success as we begin to review our processes and policies for the decennial report due in 2023.”

