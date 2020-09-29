|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Lamar Alexander says 130,000 New, Rapid COVID-19 Tests Headed to Tennessee Newer: Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces New Providence Indoor Pool to open October 1st »
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, City Council work on revised 2021 budget
Promised update reflects ongoing needs of a growing city
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and City Council standing committees have been meeting with department heads to review a revised Fiscal Year 2021 Budget that reflects the ongoing needs of a vibrant, growing City and the economic and operational reality created by the continuing COVID-19 Coronavirus public health emergency.
In June, the City Council approved a “status quo” budget designed to keep the City functioning based on projected pandemic-related reductions in revenues. At the time, Mayor Pitts and Chief Financial Officer Laurie Matta outlined a strategy to return to the budget in September and October and make revisions based on a clearer picture of ongoing needs and actual revenues.
“This strategy allows the departments to take a second look and plan as if we were dealing with a more normal year,” Mayor Pitts said. “This two-stage budget process helps keep our focus on the City’s long-term progress and allows us to sustain our momentum, outside of dealing with pandemic-related issues.”
Initially, the City projected that some revenues — especially sales tax and some state-shared sources — would be reduced because of COVID-19 business disruptions. Now, actual results from the first three months of the fiscal year, give City leaders a clearer picture of exactly how the year is unfolding, including milder than expected pandemic-related impacts on revenues.
The revised budget amendment will be introduced October 1st at a special called City Council meeting, and it will be considered on second reading at a second called meeting on Monday, October 5th. Both meetings will be at 4:30pm. All Council meetings are open to the public, but attendance is discouraged while the community observes social distancing recommendations designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Meetings are accessible via Google Meet, and City Council meetings are available via Facebook Live and livestream and online at www.cityofclarksville.com
“During the past few months the trends have been favorable enough to give us the confidence and flexibility to offer this amended budget document for your consideration,” Mayor Pitts wrote to the Council in a memo accompanying his revised budget. “As always, I am
grateful for the excellent work by our department heads in holding the line in their expenses and supporting the status quo budget passed in June 2020, and also working to present a revised budget that reflects and represents the priorities we have as a City. I am especially grateful for the work of Laurie Matta, our Chief Financial Officer, and the Finance and Revenue Department for their work in creating this balanced budget and helping us get back on track.”
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts summarized the highlights of the revised budget in his memo.
They are:
Capital projects in the revised budget include:
Last year, the City Council originally approved a 2020 General Fund, or operating, budget of $103,333,812, which represented an increase in operating expenses of 11.8 percent over the 2019 General Fund total. During the uncertainty of the financial impact of the pandemic, the City Council approved a revised 2020 General Fund Budget of $101,070,196. The actual 2020 General Fund finished the year at $98,719,800 in expenditures, with a projected ending fund balance of $26,438,321.
In June, the City Council approved the “status quo” 2021 General Fund, or operating, budget of $96,810,913, with a projected ending fund balance of $24,193,585, which was left high as a hedge against the feared downtown in revenues.
The proposed revised 2021 General Fund budget being considered calls for expenditures of $112,461,444. Significant new revenues and expenditures in the revised budget come from $5,841,737 in anticipated federal, state, FEMA and COVID-19 Coronavirus related grants. The proposed revised budget also envisions a lower, more realistic projected ending fund balance of $22,874,672.
Fiscal Year 2021 began on July 1st, 2020, and will end on June 30, 2021. The revised budget will take effect when approved on second reading by the City Council, scheduled for Oct. 5. The proposed revised budget document can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/344IotU
The Mayor’s general spending priorities for 2021 remain the same as last year.
They call for services or programs that:
SectionsPolitics
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville city budget, Clarksville City Council, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Clarksville Mayor, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Exit 8, Glenellen Elementary School, Grant, Joe Pitts, Laurie Matta, pandemic, Ross View Road, Whitfield Road
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed