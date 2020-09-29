Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces New Providence Indoor Pool to open October 1st

Lessons, classes, recreational swimming will be available

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will open New Providence pool on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 for indoor swimming activities through the fall and winter months.

The pool, at 168 Cunningham Lane, is covered with an inflated dome from October to May to create an indoor aquatic facility offering swim lessons, water fitness classes, lap swim, aquatic events and recreational swimming. The facility also has a children’s pool area, climbing wall, and concessions.

Recreational swim is available from 10:00am to 2:00pm and 3:00pm to 7:00pm Monday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 6:00pm on Sunday.

Due to limited occupancy, guests are highly encouraged to purchase a ticket online at www.clarksvilleparksrec.com for $3.00 before arriving at the pool.

Walk-in guests will only be permitted if space is available.

Kimberly Gilbert, Aquatics Superintendent for Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said the summer pool season was a learning experience. “Our aquatics staff really came together this summer to open pools in a safe way during this pandemic. We’re even better prepared to open New Providence as a fun, safe environment for our patrons.”

Details on swim lessons are being finalized, but plans are for the first session to begin in November. Aquatic fitness classes, such as deep water aerobics, water walking, aqua cycling, and more, begin a regular schedule when the pool opens on October 1st.

For a full list of indoor aquatic activities and class schedules, download the Clarksville and Parks and Recreation Activity Guide at www.clarksvilleparksrec.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics