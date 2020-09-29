Customs House Museum to reopen Explorers’ Landing and Family Art Studio, October 4th

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in over six months, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is reopening Explorers’ Landing and the Kiwanis Family Art Studio.

Beginning October 4th, 2020 the ever-popular kid’s areas will be open for visitors with a few new precautions in place to ensure safe play for families.

The health and safety of all visitors and staff remain the top priority for the Museum. With the opening of the children’s areas, visitors are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing at all times while in the Museum.

Additionally, any guest ages five and up will be strongly encouraged to wear a face mask during their visit. Contactless temperature check stations have been installed that guests are also highly encouraged to use upon entry.

Beginning Sunday, October 4th, 2020 the Museum will resume pre-pandemic hours of operation on Sundays and during the week. The Museum will be open from 1:00pm-5:00pm on Sundays, 10:00am – 5:00pm on Tuesdays through Fridays and will continue to close daily from 1:00pm-2:00pm for sanitizing during the week. Explorers’ Landing will close daily at 4:30pm. The Huff & Puff Express Model Trains run on Sundays from 1:00pm-4:00pm and Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm. The Museum is closed to the public on Mondays and will remain closed on Saturdays until further notice.

The Museum is continuing to operate at half capacity. Reserving time tickets before your visit is recommended to ensure admission. Museum Members will continue to enjoy free entry into the Museum, but reserving time tickets are strongly encouraged. For more information on current hours, precautions and ticket reservations, visit www.customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

