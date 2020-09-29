|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extends State of Emergency through October
Some Restrictions Amended, Mask Authority Continues
Nashville, TN – As a National State of Emergency remains in place, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced today, Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to previous executive orders.
“Tennessee’s response continues to be one of the most targeted in the country and a continued State of Emergency ensures we have access to additional federal funds, ensure our health care capacity is stable and loosen restrictions that would otherwise hinder our response time,” said Governor Lee.
“COVID-19 is still a serious problem and I encourage every Tennessean to continue social distancing and doing their part to make wise choices and help mitigate the spread of the virus,” Governor Lee stated.
Governor Lee today signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30th, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.
Governor Lee also signed Executive Order No. 64, which extends through October 30th provisions that allow for remote notarization and witnessing of documents. Executive Order No. 60, which extends through October 28th provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards, including the requirement of live broadcasts of electronic meetings to the public beginning October 1st, remains in effect.
Executive Order No. 63 includes provisions that:
