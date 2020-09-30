Austin Peay State University virtual “Remembering Homecoming” celebration set for week of October 10th

Clarksville, TN – Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Austin Peay State University recently announced it is moving its traditional fall homecoming activities from the week of October 10th, 2020 to the spring 2021 semester, in conjunction with the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) decision to postpone fall sports until spring.

To celebrate the week leading up to what would have been Austin Peay State University’s Fall Homecoming 2020, the APSU Office of Alumni Relations has planned several virtual activities for alumni and friends to enjoy remotely.

The celebration, known as “Remembering Homecoming,” will run October 2nd-9th. The full schedule of events is listed below. The celebration also coincides with the Run for the Govs Virtual 5K, which is open to alumni and friends now through October 10th.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the APSU National Alumni Association alumni group designated scholarships and funds. Runners can register for the 5K until October 10th. To register, visit alumni.apsu.edu/5k20.

Friday, October 2nd – Announcement of the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award recipients

Monday, October 5th – Spirit Day in honor of the Governor’s Own Marching Band, Governettes, Twirlers, Cheer and Dance Team alumni

Tuesday, October 6th – Ann R. Ross Bookstore Virtual Grand Reopening, Greek Day in honor of National Panhellenic Council (NPC), Interfraternity Council (IFC) and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) alumni

Wednesday, October 7th – Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship Virtual Celebration, past Outstanding Alumni Award recipients and the 50 Year Reunion Govs Guild honored

Thursday, October 8th – Military Alumni Chapter Scholarship Virtual Ceremony, military alumni honored

Friday, October 9th – Downey Baseball Operations Center & Clubhouse Virtual Ribbon Cutting, football alumni honored

Saturday, October 10th – Run for the Govs Virtual 5K ends

All virtual activities will be available on the Austin Peay State University alumni social media accounts, including Facebook (facebook.com/APSUAlumni), Twitter (twitter.com/APSUAlumni) and Instagram (instagram.com/apsualumni).

Alumni and friends are encouraged to participate by sending their Austin Peay State University stories, memories and pictures to *protected email* . The content will then be shared on social media throughout the week leading up to October 10th.

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

